Birding Niagara

Unseasonably pleasant weather has made gull watching trips in the Niagara River gorge more pleasant for naturalist Tom Kerr of the WNY Audubon Society who led a group of birders into the gorge Wednesday in search of Bonapart’s gull as well as the ever-so-elusive kittiwake.
Kerr stopped along the way to pose for a selfie for the Outside Chronicle Birds on the Niagara Challenge.
Details for the challenge can be found at https://outsidechronicles.com/bonchallenge/
The challenge is to take a selfie at 13 different locations along the river and submit it to Outside Chronicles. You will then be entered in a drawing for a spotting scope valued at $900. Participants are also asked to joint the E-Bird app and record bird sightings.
Also seen along the river Wednesday, a fisherman reported no catches because of cloudy water kicked up by recent winds, a change from Monday when he said he had better luck.
Birds on the Niagara is being planned for Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11-13. Details are being finalized. http://www.birdsontheniagara.org/
