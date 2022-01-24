Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Periods of snow. High 23F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.