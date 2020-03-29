LOCKPORT — The man accused of the grisly dismemberment murder of Terri Lynn Bills may need a new lawyer.
Attorney A. Joseph Catalano, an assistant Niagara County Public Defender told Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon earlier this month that his office appears to have previously represented at least six out of a potential 400 witnesses in the case against Yasin Abdu-Sabur. Two of the possible witness are currently receiving services from county public defenders, while at least four more had been represented by public defenders in the past.
Catalano said his office was still, "culling through the list (of witnesses)" and the county's conflicts office, which provides legal representation when the public defenders can not, was also reviewing the witness list.
If neither the public defenders nor the conflicts lawyers can represent Abdu-Sabur, Sheldon would have to assign a defense attorney outside those offices to handle the case
Abdu-Sabur, 36, formerly of the Falls, has been charged with a single-count of second-degree murder in the slaying of Bills. He has pleaded not guilty and been ordered held without bail.
His indictment by a Niagara County grand jury capped a five-year manhunt to find Bills’ killer.
Abdu-Sabur was picked up, by Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies at a South Carolina jail on Feb. 28. He was about to complete a one-year jail sentence in South Carolina for his conviction there on domestic violence and child neglect charges.
Bills’ body was discovered on June 16, 2015 inside an abandoned house on Willow Avenue. Investigators found only her torso, her head and limbs had been removed.
She had not been seen for several days before the discovery of her torso. Investigators suspected that Bills had been killed somewhere else and her body had been brought to the Willow Avenue location.
By December 2019, investigators had discovered the murder scene.
Detectives from the Falls Police Crime Scene Unit, Criminal Investigation Division and even members of the Crash Management Unit, skilled in high tech crime scene reconstruction, descended on a home at 1526 Pierce Ave. and spent four days scouring it for evidence.
Investigators loaded up a transportable storage pod with material taken from the home.
The trove of forensics they found, along with other information obtained by Falls Police detectives, led to the charges against Abdu-Sabur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.