This year’s Bills season opener looks like it will be a good one and there’s still tickets available for a unique watch party that will take place out on Third Street in the City of Niagara Falls.
The owners of The Goldbar and Archives Pub, in partnership with Power City Eatery, are gearing up for a unique game-night experience that will allow fans to watch the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Jets on a 25-foot wide, 25-foot long television screen that will be placed on Third Street facing both bars.
The football-themed event is modeled after similar on-street-watch parties that have been held in places like Chippewa Street in Buffalo. It follows two weeks of successful outdoor Thursday night concerts held on Third Street as part of a collaboration involving the owners of The GoldBar, Archives Pub, Power City Eatery, the Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association and several area sponsors.
Morgan Genovese, co-owner of The GoldBar and Archives Pub, said following up the concerts with a season opening game party seemed like the perfect way to bring fans in the Falls and surrounding communities together to say “Go Bills.”
“The weather is looking good. People always come together to support the Buffalo Bills. It’s a great way to bring the community together,” Genovese said.
Tickets are still available for the event.
Individual admission tickets that allow fans to watch the game on the big screen are being sold for $12 apiece.
Attendees have the option to purchase buffet tickets for an additional $45. The buffet food is being provided by Power City Cafe and will feature a variety of chicken wings, chili and other tailgate favorites.
Group ticket packages are also available.
The party will include giveaways sponsored by Labatt and Jack Daniels, door prizes and entertainment.
Vendors selling Buffalo Bills gear, wall decor and other items will also be on hand.
The watch party starts at 6 p.m. Monday, two hours before the kickoff between the Bills and the Jets which is scheduled for 8 p.m.
RSVPs are recommended. To reserve tickets or packages, visit The Goldbar or Archives Pub in person or on Instagram or Facebook or call 716-205-8838 to make a reservation or for more information.
