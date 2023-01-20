Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Snow showers for the afternoon. High 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.