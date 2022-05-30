ALBANY — As the State University of New York conducts a nationwide search for a new chancellor, several lawmakers are promoting a measure that would block windfall severance payments to education administrators when their employment is terminated.
The move comes after SUNY trustees decided earlier this year to allow former Chancellor Jim Malatras to take one year of paid leave, giving him $450,000 in public money, payments matching what had been his chancellor salary. It is a type of severance often referred to as a "golden parachute."
It was approved for Malatras though both he and the trustees of the 64-campus system announced he resigned from his position.
Malatras, a longtime associate of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was hired in 2020 by the trustees without an open search for job candidates. His severance package also included a $186,000-per-year tenured faculty position at Empire State College, an arm of the SUNY system.
Sen. Mike Martucci, R-Orange County, the prime sponsor of the legislation, said it is aimed at sparing taxpayers from being on the hook for windfall payments to education administrators no longer employed in those roles.
"I don't believe any public employees should be paid for not coming to work," Martucci told CNHI.
The legislation's co-sponsors include Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County; and Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Otsego County.
The measure states: "Public Administrators operating under individual contracts should not be allowed to collect massive payouts upon resignation or termination. This is particularly objectionable when the circumstances leading to the employment ending include suspicion of criminal or at minimum unethical and unprofessional conduct."
While GOP-backed bills face an uphill road in a Legislature ruled by Democrats, SUNY's handling of the Malatras severance package has also generated concerns outside the Legislature.
“Taxpayers should rightly expect that individuals working at public institutions are not getting massive payouts for work that is not performed or as a contract provision if that employment arrangement does not work out," said Jennifer Freeman, spokeswoman for state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat.
Freeman noted the comptroller's office has prodded SUNY to closely examine its payroll practices and to provide justification for extra salary and benefits.
"Taxpayers and the public deserve full transparency and accountability," she said.
Paul Rodriguez, the Republican candidate for state comptroller, said the comptroller's office in such instances should be using its influence to audit contracts and to sound the alarm when questionable payments are issued.
After lawmakers expanded the oversight of the controller's office over SUNY contracts, Rodriguez said: "There is no excuse now not to look at the clauses in these contracts more in depth and really exert influence over how they're structured,"
In response to questions posed by CNHI as to whether a severance package will be in the next chancellor's contract, a spokeswoman for SUNY, Holly Liapis, said: "SUNY provides a competitive compensation package similar to other public higher education institutions in order to attract and retain top talent. Chancellor appointments are negotiated individually."
Liapis added: "That said, it is common practice in higher education for presidential appointees to receive a tenured faculty position as well as a study leave for up to a year as part of their compensation package."
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga County, noted she was the state's first congressional representative to demand the resignation of Malatras, adding she will monitor the employment package SUNY crafts for its next chancellor.
"That includes standing up for hardworking New Yorkers so that their hard-earned taxpayer dollars don’t line the pockets of corrupt political appointees with golden parachutes," Stefanik said.
David Bloomfield, a professor of education leadership, law and policy at Brooklyn College and the City University of New York, said the decision by SUNY trustees to hire Malatras in the first place "was a situation that combines political patronage and standard higher education employment practices."
As for severance packages, "One would hope it's an arm's-length negotiated package, but in the case of Malatras I don't think it was at arm's length," given the fact Malatras was a close ally of Cuomo, whose administration exerted strong influence over the trustees.
In a commentary published in the New York Daily News, Bloomfield stated: "The terms of Malatras’ exit contract, negotiated in secret and passed by the board without public discussion, are a stunning waste of taxpayer funds and violate procedural norms of faculty appointments." He denounced the arrangement for Malatras as "a conflict-ridden sweetheart deal."
Outrage was also expressed in a blistering Schenectady Daily Gazette editorial:
"Tenure at a college is normally reserved for professors of exemplary scholarship and longevity, not as compensation for being forced out of your patronage job," its editorial said.
SUNY announced in March it has retained a consulting firm — Isaacson, Miller — to assist in the search for candidates for chancellor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.