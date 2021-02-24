Bill Hilts Jr. retiring from Niagara County Sportfishing Promotion program

If Bill Hilts, Jr.'s lifetime labor of love as the Niagara County Sportfishing Promotion program coordinator could be traced back to its roots, it might be one unforgettable day as a young boy that he spent with his family camping in the Adirondack Mountains.
It's the story of hanging on to something and never letting go.
“Growing up with our family, we had a strong background in the outdoors, especially as it related to camping and our favorite location was Lewey Lake up in the Adirondacks (northeast of Syracuse),” Hilts said.
“I remember catching my first trout in a creek there. I was very young and standing on a tree stump. My parents warned me that I might fall. I caught something and lost my balance and fell in the water. I scampered up to dry land, never letting go of the rod and I caught the fish.”
Hilts, who followed in his father's footsteps as a respected columnist and outspoken ambassador for all activities involving the outdoors, has announced that he's retiring Friday, saying a heartfelt goodbye after 35 productive years.
Taking over for Hilts, Jr. on March 1 is Frank Campbell of Lewiston, who's no stranger to sportfishing circles, as a full-time local charter captain for nearly three decades.
“I realize I have some big shoes to fill, but Hilts isn’t going to just fade away,” Campbell said. “I have some new ideas that I will try to implement along with continuing many of the other important programs that Hilts began or was involved with. I am looking forward to the challenge.”
Besides his role as the county's sportfishing program coordinator, Hilts Jr. has worked as the outdoor promotions director with Destination Niagara USA (formerly Niagara Tourism and Convention Corporation) since 2003.
Hilts, Jr. wished to thank the Niagara County Legislature for following the lead of the Niagara County Fisheries Development Program and the late Sen. John Daly, who came up with the initial funding to create a sportfishing promotion program.
“It was through that kind of leadership that the program was first started 35 years ago, and it was up to me to keep it going. However, it was a team effort that really allowed Niagara County and Western New York to shine through the years,” Hilts, Jr. said.
“We formed the Lake Ontario Sportfishing Promotion Council in the early 1990s in an effort to get everyone working on the same page for marketing Lake Ontario. In that time as a group we spent over $1 million to help put Lake Ontario on the map as one of the top angling destinations in the world. Even though I was the president the last two decades, it was a group effort that really made the difference. And the work will continue after I retire.”
Hilts, Jr. said one of LOSPC’s crown jewels was the creation of the Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Trout and Salmon derbies on the lake in the 1990s. After building a strong foundation, they handed the popular event over to Dave Chilson and ESLO Promotions in the early 2000s. The derbies are still popular events today, he said.
Throughout Hilts' 35-year tenure, he always placed a special focus on outdoor media.
“Television, magazine, newspaper and electronic media from around the world helped to tell the story of the area’s fishing,” he said.
“Behind the scenes it was the fish that really helped to make the area stand out through the many media outlets.”
Hilts, an award-winning writer, and photographer, hosted hundreds of media events through the years. He said he will continue to write avidly a local newspaper as well as the NY Outdoor News and other outdoor outlets. He started writing for the Niagara Gazette, following in his dad's footsteps.
“Because of my father, we had opportunities to travel across the country, camping across the way on Colorado, Idaho and Saskatchewan, Canada, where my dad was attending a writer conference,” Hilts, Jr. said.
When asked what the future of the local sportfishing and outdoor tourism is in Niagara County, Hilts said, “Frank Campbell.”
“Frank's a perfect fit for the program. He's got some fresh ideas and he's familiar with everything I've done through the years,” Hilts, Jr. said.
“He's one of those guys involved with a lot of different things.”
Campbell has been seated on the County’s Fisheries Development Board for more than 20 years, including 10 as board chairman. In addition, he's also been a member of the Board of Directors for Niagara Tourism and Convention Corporation, as well as Board Chairman for the tourism agency. He is a current delegate of the county for the state’s Lake Ontario Fisheries Task Group.
Hilts, Jr., a 1974 graduate of Starpoint High School, and his wife, Sandy, have four children, Natalie, Kim, Marla and Keith. Bill Jr. said his father, today, “is still chugging away” at the age of 89 and living in Sanborn.
“My wife has been very supportive of everything I do,” Hilts, Jr. said.
