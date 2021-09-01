Niagara Falls Police are investigating a one-vehicle motorcycle accident that occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The cyclist was headed west on Niagara Street just east of 12th Street when he accelerated his Suzuki sport bike to pass three vehicles.
Witnesses estimated the speed of the bike at least 70 mph.
An eastbound vehicle turned left in front of traffic on 12th and failed to see the bike which braked hard, fishtailed with a hail of tire smoke and dumped the rider.
Witnesses on the scene reported the rider suffered massive road rash.
Another biker wearing a Prospective vest of the Outlaws Nomads club arrived and tried to stand up the motorcycle but was stopped by a Niagara Falls police officer who very assertively advised him not to mess with the crime scene.
The Outlaws’ response was a profanity-laced tirade that caused the patrol officer to call for backup. A police lieutenant arrived on the scene and was quickly assured by the Outlaw that there was, indeed, no problem.
An AMR ambulance arrived on the scene and gave the injured biker, who was able to stand, but seemed disoriented with have lots of road rash, a ride to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
A police report, whether tickets were issued and the identity of the injured biker were all unknown as of Gazette deadline.
The vehicle that turned on to 12th did not stop.
