Big year at the border despite restrictions

While the U.S./Canadian border has been closed to many for much of 2020, officials with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Southern Ontario Region say it’s been a big year at its border crossings.
“The CBSA continues to protect the economy and our communities and our officers work diligently to prevent smuggling across our borders, said Christine Durocher, regional director general, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency. “The work accomplished this year demonstrates the ongoing commitment of our organization, despite COVID-19 restrictions.”
From Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, the Southern Ontario Region (SOR) processed 2,560,959 trucks which accounted for 57.5% of the national volume. Just under half of the trucks in the region were processed at the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ont.
As for traveler processing, from March 23 to Oct. 31, amidst the ongoing restrictions placed on cross border traffic, SOR processed more than 2.6 million travelers. The Ambassador Bridge processed 23% of all national traffic.
Additional statistics:
Asylum claims
• From Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, CBSA Southern Ontario Region processed 1,026 asylum claims of which 84% were deemed eligible to enter Canada.
• The Peace Bridge Refugee Processing center alone managed 679 of the total SOR asylum claims in the first 10 months of 2020.
Tobacco seizures
• From Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, the total amount of tobacco seized in SOR increased by 313% compared to the same period in 2019 (92,956 kg in 2019 compared to 383,497 kg in 2020) equating to a total value of $68.1 million.
• The Ambassador Bridge has seized 282,161 kg of manufactured tobacco within this period which accounts for 74% of SOR’s total tobacco seizures in 2020 up to Oct. 31.
Narcotics seizures
• For the period Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, the value of narcotics seizures has increased by 98% compared to the same period in 2019 ($32 million in 2019 compared to $64 million in 2020) with a combined weight of 589 kg. Just over 44% of the all cocaine seized nationally, occurred in the Southern Ontario Region.
• Within these totals, a record amount of 255 kg of cocaine with a value of $31.9 million was seized at the Blue Water Bridge on September 8, 2020 and 117.7 kg of cocaine worth $14 million was seized at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge on Aug. 18.
Firearms seizures
• From March 23 to Oct. 31, 134 firearms were seized in the Southern Ontario Region. This was just under a third of the national total.
