New York State Parks officials announced on Wednesday that the Big Six boat launch will be closed for the summer season due to a $2.2 million construction project to upgrade the facilities at Big Six Marina.
The officials said the public boat launch will be closed until early September.
This project involves upgrades to the parking lot, site drainage, site electrical, sanitary sand filter, removal of buried fuel tank and installation of above ground fuel tank, landscaping, and rehab of the existing buildings and restrooms.
For a list of public boat launches in Erie County visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/23898.html and in Niagara County visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/23883.html.
