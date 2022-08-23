Sal Maglie Stadium at Hyde Park is in line for a big makeover.
A majority of Niagara Falls City Council members last week voted to approve a $1.45 million contract with Louis Del Prince and Sons, a Buffalo-based contractor that will oversee replacement of the grass field at Sal Maglie with artificial turf and an assortment of other stadium upgrades.
The contract was approved in a 3-0 vote, with council members Ken Tompkins, Traci Bax and David Zajac voting in favor. Councilman Donta Myles abstained from voting. Council Chairman John Spanbauer, who was traveling out of town for a family function, did not attend the council meeting held Thursday.
The city is covering the cost of the stadium renovations with funds from the American Rescue Plan, a federal program that provided pandemic relief to communities across the country. In earmarking federal dollars for the Sal Maglie improvements, Mayor Robert Restaino’s identified the project as meeting program guidelines because the project would help promote “strong healthy communities.”
In addition to replacing the grass field with artificial turf, Sal Maglie Stadium is scheduled to receive a new backstop, fencing, foul poles, scoreboard, flag pole, bullpens, a batting cage, concrete walks, paved access drive and a stormwater management system.
Sal Maglie’s main tenant in recent years has been the Niagara Power, a team that is currently a member of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. The Niagara Power is owned and operated by Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management and all of the team’s game day operations and management are overseen by NU students. The stadium also hosts other baseball and non-baseball community events throughout the year.
During Thursday’s meeting, Myles questioned the potential return on the city’s $1.4 million investment in the stadium, asking what sort of revenue the city receives each year from its operation. Myles said he’d like the facility to be more accessible to city residents and organizations for that kind of money.
“If we’re going to invest $1.4 million, I would like it to be more equitable,” Myles said.
Restaino said the administration does not view the stadium as a revenue generator but rather a public asset. He described the stadium as a “valuable space” while saying the field had become “aged and difficult to manage.” Restaino said it is the city’s job to maintain the facility, which he said has been in need of repair work for many years.
Restaino said it is hoped that by investing in the stadium the facility will remain attractive to current tenants like the Niagara Power while possibly offering additional opportunities to expand use by other organizations to help keep the city’s overhead down.
Bridget Niland, dean of Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management, noted that Sal Maglie hosts various little league clinics and events in addition to Power games during spring and summer.
She said, at times, wet conditions and longstanding issues with drainage under the field have resulted in delays and cancellations. She expressed hope that the field improvements would improve conditions for the Power and other current users as well as make Sal Maglie Stadium more attractive to other organizations.
“We’re excited abut any type of enhancements that can open up any opportunities,” she said.
