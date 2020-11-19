Falls firefighters used all their available manpower to battle a raging blaze in a vacant house in the 1800 block of Whitney Avenue Thursday afternoon.
When crews first arrived on the scene they encountered heavy fire, flames and smoke, on both the first and second floors of the structure.
Firefighters just a few blocks away, battling a fire in the 400 block of 24th Street, came to the aid of the Whitney Avenue crews.
Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said that because of the amount of fire and the high wind conditions all on duty crews and fire apparatus were dispatched to fight the blaze.
Pedula commended the crews for containing and extinguishing the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.