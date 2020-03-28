Big Brother Big Sister stays connected

The mission of Big Brother Big Sister is to "create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth." While it might seem tricky to do that without any physical contact or even without being in the same room, the group is up and running and "Bigs" are still in contact with their "Littles."
Tom Guagliardo, CEO of Big Brother Big Sister of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier, believes the key to the success of the program is social contact. While no one is hearing much about being social in these times – except in terms of social distancing – that contact, he said, can be initiated in many ways.
"Big Brother Big Sisters is a mentoring organization," he said. "We've been around since 1971 and mentoring is all that we do. It's personal interaction, right? That's what mentoring is all about."
"Now, this challenge of everybody being locked into place presented itself ... based on the situation, we as an organization did two things. We enacted a remote work schedule, so all of the staff was no longer going into the building," Guagliardo said. "Then we communicated to all of the Bigs, the volunteer mentors, and the families and the Littles – the ment-ees – that in terms of face-to-face interactions, we were going to hit, 'pause.' Right now, we're at a three-week pause, and then we'll assess as we go."
However, Guagliardo also asked the mentors to try to come up with a way to continue contact through other devices.
"We got our legs pretty quick under us. The Bigs were more than willing participants to engage with their Littles by cell phone. They were more than willing to work with us on navigating with other social media platforms," he said. "Our Bigs have been wonderful in engaging with the children that are in our program to to talk about what they always do. 'How's your day?', 'How're things going?', "How's school work?' – This whole kind of support system that they're staying engaged with."
Guagliardo described some of the activities the mentors engaged in with their ment-ees. One Big played an online game with his Little. Another worked with their Little on homework over the phone. Still, another turned back the clock and began writing letters to her Little. All of this, Guagliardo said, is inspiring to him and the staff at Big Brother Big Sister, however, he knows that after the COVID-19 pandemic rolls back, the need for mentors will be even more so.
"We know that when we all come out of this on the other side, the children of WNY have experienced this new negative impact," he said. "This lack of social ability to connect with their friends and other things, too. We know we're going to need more Bigs than ever before. We actually have something called Bigger Together, it's a website people can go to and learn about being a Big."
Being a Big doesn't have to change your lifestyle, Guagliardo said. If you're going to go grocery shopping, there's a kid who will go with you. One Big, he related, thought bringing their Little to a hockey game was the best thing to do.
"What he learned was it wasn't the hockey game (that was the best part)," Guagliardo said. "It was the car ride there when they were listening to what the day was. It's was just the conversation."
At any given time, Guagliardo said, there are 230 to 275 volunteers. In a calendar year there's 700 children will be impacted and 400 to 500 people will volunteer.
"Social interaction, even though during this time it can't be face to face, social interaction works," he concluded.
More information of how to be a Big can be found on biggertogether.org.
