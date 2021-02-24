In bilateral talks on Tuesday, President Joseph Biden Jr. and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the future of U.S.-Canadian relations and what what a post-COVID border might look like.
The border between America and it's northern neighbor has been closed to all by essential traffic since last March. The closure has had devastating economic consequences for border communities and cities like the Falls.
Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo), who serves as co-chair of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, said he was hopeful the talks would be the beginning of developing a plan to re-open the cross-border economy.
“The United States and Canada share a unique friendship bolstered by our proximity and mutual ideals. Coordinating efforts serves to strengthen our national interests individually, collectively and globally," Higgins said. "(Tuesday's) meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau along with the initiation of the “The US-Canada Partnership Roadmap” provides a path forward in rebuilding our binational bond through a synchronized strategy that will benefit the health, safety and economic interests of our citizens. We look forward to ongoing collaboration as the dialogue continues.”
Joining the meeting between the president and prime minister were Vice President Kamala Harris, along with the U.S. secretaries of State, Defense, Treasury, Transportation, and Homeland Security, the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Director of the National Economic Council, the COVID-19 Coordinator as well as their Canadian counterparts.
Biden and Trudeau unveiled the “The US-Canada Partnership Roadmap” – a blueprint based on shared values and a commitment to work together on areas of mutual interest. Priorities outlined in the roadmap include combatting COVID, economic recovery, accelerating climate ambitions, advancing diversity and inclusion, bolstering security and defense and building global alliances.
"We’re all best served when the U.S. and Canada work together and lead together in close coordination on a full range of issues," Biden said at the opening of the talks. "Empowering the full participation of our people, expanding opportunity and equity for everybody, ensuring the benefits of growth are shared broadly: that’s how we’re going to win the battle for the future.”
Trudeau said the two world leaders had "lots of things to talk about."
"Obviously, COVID and how we’re going to keep our citizens safe is top of mind," the prime minister said. "But we’re also going to dig into the recovery; how we move forward on creating good jobs for Canadians and Americans; strengthening the middle class — helping those working hard to join it. As we move forward, there’s — there’s a lot to rebuild.”
