WHEATFIELD — A bicyclist died at the scene after being struck by a dump truck in front of 6721 Shawnee Road just before 8 a.m. Thursday.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the bicyclist entered the roadway and was struck by a northbound dump truck. The bicyclist, whose identity was withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit is reviewing the incident.
