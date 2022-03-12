It might not seem like an obviously hazardous intersection, but Lewiston Road/Monteagle Street and Chasm Avenue is, indeed, on the map of unsafe places to be a bicyclist or pedestrian in Niagara Falls.
That will soon change. GObike Buffalo is working on a project to make the intersection safer.
At the same time, the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area is addressing Main Street, Portage Road and Pierce Avenue, an equally challenging junction, thanks to a $25,000 Asphalt Art Grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies.
Sara Capen, executive director of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, said crosswalks will likely be added this year with additional elements to come.
“There will be bump outs and a sense of vibrancy, an artistic experience in these corridors,” she said. “We are going to make it look a whole lot better. Right now, even crossing is like playing ‘Frogger.’ “
The Monteagle/Chasm project began in 2021 when the City of Niagara Falls approached GObike and asked for a way to increase safety and access for pedestrians and cyclists to Main Street and the Niagara Gorge.
State Department of Transportation data shows between 2017 and 2021, seven pedestrians and cyclists were struck by vehicles in the area, each resulting in injury.
Cindy Wood, a planner with GObike, said a traffic study showed that while many vehicles travel at reasonable speed, others were found going as fast as 80 mph.
“The community vision is to improve the intersection with the use of bump outs, to slow cars and to add crosswalks,” Wood said. “The work is temporary to create a report. The city has jurisdiction.”
Temporary barriers and decoratively painted pavement will be designed as traffic calming, Wood said. The idea is to decrease the amount of time a pedestrian or cyclist spends in the “danger zone.”
Wood reassures residents that adding a traffic light was not part of the plan. The location was chosen because of the proximity to the Highland and Centre neighborhood.
The work will be completed in the last week of June/first week of July and is consistent with the 2019 Niagara Falls Bicycle Master Plan.
Capen is grateful to be working with GObike.
“We have been working on a comprehensive plan for Placemaking with opportunities to tell the city’s story,” she said.
American Community Survey Data shows there are roughly 2,310 residents within a half mile of the intersection.
Based on counts conducted by GObike, 48 pedestrians and bicyclists utilize this corridor every day. Nearly 20% of the households in this area do not own a car. Two different NFTA bus routes also serve this population.
Main Street, Chasm Avenue and Monteagle Street will be the site of a pilot project later this year making things safer by taking into account the surrounding community’s input on traffic speed, access and safety.
The project is in collaboration with the City of Niagara Falls and with the support of the Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund for Niagara County, the Health Research Institute (NYSDOH), and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
