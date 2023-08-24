If you are looking for an act that can cover all the bases at the Lewiston Jazz Festival, Benny Benack III is your ticket.
The singer and trumpeter will perform at the festival for the first time on Friday, headlining the day’s acts.
Benack, a Pittsburgh native, comes from a line of jazz musicians. His father Benny Benack II played saxophone, and his grandfather Benny Benack Sr. played trumpet and wrote the song “Beat ‘Em Bucs” for the 1960 Pittsburgh Pirates. His mother Claudia is a jazz singer and professor of music theater at Carnegie Mellon University.
Playing his first gigs with his family at the age of nine, Benack went professional 12 years ago. He performed with the bands Postmodern Jukebox and The 8-Bit Big Band and has appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Maya and Marty.”
Touring nationwide and overseas, Benack has dreamed of headlining festivals like the one in Lewiston.
“I want to share that feeling with the audience when I get out there, just having a great, joyful, exuberant time,” he said.
As a singer, Benack compares his style to that of crooners Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Michael Buble, with some Miles Davis and Chet Baker added when he’s performing vocal and instrumental numbers.
Benack’s three studio albums, most recently this year’s “Third Time’s the Charm,” carry a mix of original material and covers. Festival-goers can expect songs by Burt Bacharach, Tom Jones and Duke Ellington, numbers from The Music Man and standards from the Great American Songbook.
“I try to span a lot of generations in one show,” Benack said.
Benack’s backing band has some faces who are familiar with Lewiston: pianist Emmet Cohen, bassist Russell Hall, and dummer Joe Peri. They all came of age together in New York City.
Prior to playing in Lewiston, Benack is traveling from shows in Osaka and Yokohama, Japan, and participating in a camp for jazz students in Tokyo. Afterward, he’s bound for gigs in South Korea, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Finland and London.
Benack wasn’t able to tour following the 2020 release of his album, “A Lot of Living To Do.”
“Since the pandemic, I’m just on the road constantly,” he said. “After everything we’ve been through, musicians appreciate traveling and we won’t take it for granted.”
Benack’s set is scheduled for 8:45 to 10:15 p.m. Friday at the Main Stage, Center Street and 4th Street. For tickets, go to: https://www.lewistonjazz.com/ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.