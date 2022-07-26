A benefit dubbed Reclaim 2301 will take place Saturday to help rebuild a Ransomville home that was lost to fire.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. at the JR Storeroom in the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion.
On March 13, the house at 2301 Youngstown Wilson Road, Ransomville, went up in flames. The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said it received the 911 call just after 7 p.m. that day. Residents Erica Aceti and Chantelle LeFevre were not at home at the time, but they did lose all of their belongings and their four pets, three dogs and a cat named Carmella, BoRogan, Mack and Theo.
Aceti’s sister, Jessica Johnson, who is organizing this benefit along with cousin Christina Pullano, said it was an electrical fire and it occurred when the two left the home to pick up their son and were talking to a family next door. When they got back into their car and checked their phones, everyone from Johnson and their neighbors to the sheriff’s and fire departments were trying to call them.
“That’s when they went straight home and their house was fully engulfed,” Johnson said.
Pullano, who lives in Baltimore, drove up to the area that night to be by their side as Johnson was out of the area. LeFevre’s brothers, Taylor and Travis, were also on the scene.
“Christina has been number one since day one,” Johnson said. “We can’t repay her for what she’s done.”
Personnel from Ransonville Volunteer Fire Co. put out the fire, and the structure has since been demolished.
While American Red Cross assisted Aceti and LeFevre in the immediate aftermath of the fire, they lived in a hotel for the first month and a half afterwards before their insurance company put them in temporary housing on Grand Island. Johnson said they plan on going back to their jobs in early August, but this benefit will be the first time Aceti and LeFevre have interacted with people besides those who have already donated to them.
One of their other friends, Katie Norton, set up a GoFundMe in June that has so far raised $35,361 for Aceti and LeFevre from 460 donors. Johnson said Aceti and LeFevre have been working with contractors on blueprints for a new house at the same address, with the only building on property now being a shed containing whatever items from the old house were salvageable.
Tickets for the benefit cost $25, which gives guests one door prize entry, one 50/50 raffle entry, one non-alcoholic drink and one sheet of basket raffle tickets. Additional tickets cost $5 per sheet or $20 for five sheets.
Nearly 200 baskets will be raffled, which have items like restaurant gift certificates, gift cards to Target, Walmart and Wegman’s, Buffalo Bisons tickets, Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres items, artist-drawn pictures of Josh Allen and Stefan Diggs, and an autographed Josh Allen jersey that has an estimated value of $1,200.
“Everybody that did donate, whether it’s a person or a business, we put their contact info on,” Johnson said. “So when a person wins, they know who donated it, and if there’s anything they want from that particular store, they can get in contact with them.”
There will also be live entertainment, a DJ, kids’ games, sets from comedian Jermaine Sneed and other comedians, and the Great Foodini Food Truck.
Those interested in making donations or becoming a sponsor can contact either Johnson at 716-579-6606 or Pullano at 716-425-9545.
