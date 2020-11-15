Benedict announces '21 campaign for county court judge

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy and windy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%.