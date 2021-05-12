LEWISTON — Lee Simonson meant to write a letter to his grandson with a fictionalized account of buried treasures in Lewiston.
It turns out truth is far more interesting than fiction so the letter became a book with stories too good not to share.
There is very possibly gold buried in areas of Artpark. So it says in Simonson's new book, "The Gully Treasure," written as a fundraiser for the Historical Association of Lewiston. His 24-page, full-color account examines the truth behind legends told by history lovers and storytellers about where the treasures may be buried in the park.
“It started out as historical fiction but as more research and facts came to light, the stronger the possibilities became there is hidden treasure here," Simonson said. "Add to that the revelation there is a secret tunnel near Artpark, and things started to come together."
The book contains a variety of Simonson's theories about treasures lost during the French and Indian War, including a payroll carried by a British general before he was killed.
"The reason we can’t find more solid leads is that corruption was rampant within the French forces at the time and a lot of the bounty just disappeared. The question is — where did it go? Lewiston —and the Artpark gully area in particular — provides one of the most plausible locations.”
Other theories in the book consider treasure in a recently unearthed secret tunnel or even an area in the Niagara River between Navy Island and Grand Island, where the French sunk their ships to keep them out of the hands of the British.
Simonson cautions those who wish to dig or hunt for the treasure, especially in the New York State-owned Artpark. "It's against the law to look for this stuff on state property and it's all on state property," he said.
The book is a labor of love for Simonson, a longtime volunteer promoting Lewiston History. A former president of the Historial Association, he wrote the book "Tuscarora Heroes" when he directed the Lewiston 1812 Bicentennial Project. That project included the unveiling of the Tuscarora Heroes monument by Youngstown sculptor Susan Geissler and the Battle of Queenston Heights reenactment.
Simonson also led efforts to erect the Freedom Crossing monument on the Lewiston waterfront in 2009, another sculpture by Geissler, and he currently oversees a placemat program which has published more than 1.8 million paper placemats that depict area history.
"The placemats give Lewiston history to people in digestible bites," he quipped.
Simonson says his new book, beyond detailing possible buried treasure sites, will help people understand the French and Indian war. "People are confused about the French and Indian war and how it affected this area," he said.
"I can say this. What happened in the Niagara region, Lewiston and Youngstown in particular determined the entire course of history for the entire continent. Had the French been successful in defending their territory against the British in the 1800s, we could all be speaking French now. And that’s not an exaggeration."
Historical Association President Ken Slaugenhoupt said the book offers "a new and intriguing look at all the possibilities," of hidden treasure, adding it's sure to be an eye-opener for many people, especially local residents who have walked by the Artpark gully without ever realizing it was there.
During a visit to the gully adjacent to the Artpark Theatre on Tuesday, Simonson pointed out the pathway that served as a portage site to the gully and opened the Great Lakes to commerce and trade, one more vibrant detail for an area rich with history.
"As one of the most historic landmarks in North America, this will shine a new light on the area for everyone from adventure-seekers to those who love the Artpark area and are interested in learning more about its fascinating history. It will certainly raise some interesting conversations, even if the book is just sitting on the coffee table,” Slaugenhoupt said.
Copies of the book are $30, including sales tax, and are available by calling the Lewiston Museum at 754-4214 or by going online to the museum store at www.historiclewiston.org. Locals can pick it up at the museum, and out-of-towners can have it shipped for an extra charge. Only 100 books are currently available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.