Belstadt trial heads to jury

After 11 days of arguments and testimony, a Niagara County Court jury will begin deliberating the fate of Joseph Belstadt sometime on Monday.
The jury of six men, six women and six alternates listened intently for 4 1/2 hours on Friday as prosecutors and Belstadt's defense team summed up their cases in the 28-year-old murder of Mandy Steingasser.
Prosecutors had rested their case on Tuesday after the testimony of 43 witnesses. Following a two-day break in the trial, the defense called just two witnesses on Friday in rebuttal.
In their summations, lead defense counsel Michelle Bergevin and Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman stuck to familiar themes. Bergevin, speaking to the jury first, as required by New York state law, hammered at the small amount of DNA that links her client to the crime.
"You've heard the word excluded many times in the case," Bergevin told the jurors. "And we now know what excluded means. It means it's not Joe. And I am telling you it's not Joe. That man is falsely accused. He stands accused of a crime he did not commit."
But in his summation, Seaman told the jury that a fundamental principle of DNA evidence is that a lack of such evidence proves nothing.
"You can't conclude that (a person) wasn't in a place because DNA wasn't discovered there," the district attorney said.
Bergevin argued that the evidence presented at the trial was compromised by the time it took for Belstadt to be charged.
"Part of the problem is we're talking about stuff that happened 30 years ago. The very age of this case raises reasonable doubt because of the death of so many witnesses, so many key witnesses," the defense attorney contended.
Bergevin also suggested to the jurors that Belstadt was a "scrawny, pimple-faced little coward" too timid to commit the brutal killing of Steingasser.
"It (the murder) sounds gruesome. It sounds horrible. It sounds like something a psychopath would do," Bergevin said. "It's not Joe."
The defense attorney told the jury that prosecutors had no logical or rational theory of what happened to Steingasser.
"It is all circumstantial evidence," Bergevin said. "Speculation is all you're gonna hear (from prosecutors)."
Steingasser, 17, was last seen alive getting into Belstadt’s car in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 19, 1993. Investigators have long believed that Belstadt drove Steingasser to the Myers Lake area in Bond Lake Park, a location they say he used as a lover’s lane.
Once there, prosecutors have contended that Belstadt attempted to have sex with Steingasser and when she resisted, he killed her.
While admitting to jurors that her client lied when he told North Tonawanda Police detectives that he picked Steingasser up, then quickly dropped her off and went to Canada with friends, Bergevin claimed that Belstadt had been intimidated by an investigator whose daughter was a close friend of Steingasser's.
"It's not Joe just because he lied to the police," Bergevin said. " It's not Joe."
Bergevin attacked the forensic evidence in the case, dismissing fibers, that match the carpeting in Belstadt's car and that were found in Steingasser's panties on her jean jacket and in the decomposition fluid chipped out of one of the sleeves of her jean jacket, as insignificant.
"Who cares?" she said in a raised voice. "What does it show? It shows she was in Joe's car."
While telling the jury that she was "not here to solve this crime", Bergevin suggested that after experts found DNA from Christopher Palesh in Steingasser's panties, that perhaps the teen's summertime love interest should have been a suspect.
"This is the kind of evidence that exonerates people," Bergevin said excitedly. "I'm not telling you Christopher Palesh killed Mandy Steingasser. I'm telling you it's not Joe."
Seaman countered that assertion by reminding jurors that Palesh admitted to having sex with Steingasser a week before her disappearance and that bodily fluid DNA can remain in fabric for long periods of time, even after they've been washed.
"It might exonerate, maybe if this was a rape case," Seaman said. "I think that it's pretty clear that Mandy Steingasser wasn't raped."
Bergevin finished her summation with a plea to the jury.
"If justice requires a conviction, (police) can keep the investigation going," she said. "But it's not Joe. Maybe the killer is still out there."
In his summation, Seaman repeated the question and answer Assistant DA John Granchelli posed at the start of the trial.
"What happened to Mandy, you the jury heard the evidence. You now know what happened to Mandy," Seaman said. "She got in a car (with Belstadt), he made sexual advances, he was rebuffed, he hurt her, ripped off her bra and strangled her and took her to a place he took another girl just a few weeks before."
The district attorney took aim at the depiction of Belstadt as a "scared young man." He pointed to a confrontation Belstadt had hours before Steingasser disappeared, after receiving two traffic tickets from a City of Tonawanda cop.
"This is a brash young man, an angry young man, going into a police station to confront an officer," Seaman said.
In reviewing the evidence, Seaman stressed that while some witnesses may have forgotten some details over time, their overall recollection of the events that occurred before and after Steingasser's disappearance were consistent. And the DA pointed to what he said were the "lies" in statements Belstadt gave to police in the early days of the investigation.
On his claim that he had gone to Canada with friends, after picking up and dropping off Steingasser, Seaman said, "This is not a little white lie. A lie a scared kid tells. This is an alibi."
Finally. Seaman said that after Steingasser got in Belstadt's car, prosecutors can't say with certainty what happened to her.
"She got in the car. We don't know what happened next. We don't know the sequence of events," he said. "The exact timeline can't be known. But that this man did it, that can be known. The evidence tells the story."
Seman concluded by telling jurors that they have proof beyond a reasonable doubt, of what happened to Mandy.
"You have the evidence you need to answer the question," he said, "Now it's time to hold the defendant accountable for what happened to Mandy Steinagsser."
Steingasser’s remains were discovered on Oct. 25, 1993, in an overgrown and debris-strewn ravine just off of a parking area next to Myers Lake, in Bond Lake Park. Belstadt, 46, was arrested and charged with Steingasser’s murder in April 2018.
He faces a single count of second-degree murder. If Belstadt is convicted on the murder charge, he could face a sentence of life in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.