The Niagara Beautification Commission's Beautify Niagara citywide cleanup will kick off at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino at 8:30 a.m. on May 6. During this time:
• Volunteers will pick up supplies for the day along with snacks and water.
• Mayor Robert Restaino will give a speech
• There will be a group photo with a Niagara Falls fire truck
All groups will begin the clean-up of their areas around the entire city at 10 a.m.
The event is our biggest clean-up event of the year, say Niagara Beautification Commission members. “Every year we see Niagara Falls citizens from local businesses, families and groups coming out by the hundreds to help clean up trash around our city.”
Anyone can register to volunteer at www.keepniagarabeautiful.org/beautifyniagara2023 where the number of volunteers and location to clean can be registered.
NBC will provide garbage bags, gloves, water and snacks to the volunteers that were generously donated from sponsors. Supplies will be handed out at Power City Eatery, 444 Third St. — 2 to 6 p.m. May 5 and the morning of the event at the casino, from 8:30 to 9:50 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.