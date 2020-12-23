For Jerry Trunzo, the holiday decorating process starts just after Halloween.
It’s usually around the first of November when Trunzo and his wife, Gail, start turning their 99th Street home into the sort of winter wonderland that draws attention from their neighbors and from residents all across the city.
This year, the Trunzos - who have been pulling out all the stops for Christmas decorating season for decades now - received a little extra recognition for their work. As part of its annual holiday decorating contest, the Niagara Beautification Commission honored the couple with an award for Best Decorations in the Upper LaSalle area of the city.
“It feels nice when you are recognized, of course,” Jerry said. “It’s a nice feeling. We’ve been getting a lot of more cars this year, a lot.”
Jerry and his wife started decorating their home for the holidays when they first bought it back in 1969. Other than a lapse or two here and there in the 1970s and 1980s, Jerry said they’ve managed to not only keep the tradition alive but to keep it growing.
Over the years, the family's collection of Christmas decorations grew.
Jerry said he really started getting into it when his youngest son began showing interest. Eventually, he said decorating for the holidays became more of an end-of-the-year pastime.
“I look forward to it,” he said. “Some people golf and everything. I like to decorate my house. The last few months of the year, I’m into my house.”
This year, the Trunzo family home - located at 1379 99th St. - caught the attention of the holiday decoration judges from the NBC.
On the outside, the property offers different sections, with the front yard highlighted by about 1,000 lights on the bushes and several rows of different-sized trees that are powered by a device Trunzo called “Mr. Christmas,” which uses a transmitter and four remote units to change the colors on the trees from red to green to blue to multi-colored and back again. While the colors on the trees change, the system plays music to really set a special holiday mood.
The home’s side yard features various religious decorations, including a set of the three wisemen, Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus.
There are other items of interest on the property as well, including motorized decorations that include a Christmas-themed Ferris Wheel, Santa and Mrs. Claus on a swing, carolers, bumper cars and a mailbox that opens and closes with a letter that pops out from inside.
The backyard is decorated with blue and white lights lining the pool area and adorning a pair of sheds and more trees. Jerry said that part of the property is decorated especially for him and his wife, who enjoy sitting on their couch and looking out the window at the lights during the holiday season.
In total, Jerry estimates that there are about 20,000 or so lights involved in his annual display, which he says he tries not to make too over-the-top, but more “just right.”
“Once you do it the first year, you get your sense of style and you get the design you want, it’s relatively easy to do it. I stand in the yard and get a visual picture of what I want and go from there,” Jerry said.
The decorations don’t stop on the outside of the house.
In addition to the usual indoor decorations and traditional decorated Christmas tree, the Trunzos have a three-tiered Christmas village with thousands of pieces in it. The display, which includes a ski slope, a merry-go-round, a ferris wheel, skating rinks and other pieces designed to set a holiday mood, has been built up over the course of many years by Mrs. Trunzo.
Jerry said his wife is so dedicated to maintaining the display that in 2010 - after she had a fall in which she broke her arm - she put up each piece using her one good hand.
“My wife’s the artist for the inside of the house,” Jerry said. “She’s been doing it for years.”
Jerry, 81, and Gail, 76, traditionally host their children, seven grandchildren and eight grandchildren for a family Christmas Eve party. Amid COVID-19, in the interest of safety, Jerry said the family won’t be getting together the way it normally would this year.
“We always do Christmas Eve,” Jerry said. “We’ve been doing it for as long as we’ve had this house here. We started that tradition. All there is bags and presents everywhere. We don’t give gift cards. We give presents.”
While it won’t be quite the same this Christmas inside the Trunzo house, Jerry said he and his wife are pleased to make the neighborhood a little cheerier by going all out on their house decorations this year, and every year.
“I love to do it,” Jerry said. “I love the looks on people’s faces. They really enjoy it.”
The Niagara Beautification Commission recently announced the winners of its 2020 holiday decorating contest. The complete list is as follows:
• Citywide Winner - 1853 Niagara Ave. Judges said the home showed an "incredible wooden display and great use of space."
• Deveaux/Highland - Jordan Gardens at the Corner of Highland. Judges said the home showed "truly remarkable decorations," noting that "it must take them days to complete all the lights."
• Hyde Park Area - The corner of 29th and Porter Road. Judges noted that the property owners "reused their halloween skeleton for their Christmas decorations. So clever."
• South End - 1727 Mackenna Ave. Judges said the home offered "really awesome use of lights and utilized the side and back of the house."
• Lower LaSalle - 159 76th St. Judges remarked: "Holy smokes, so many lights!"
• Upper LaSalle - 1379 99th St. Judges noted that "the whole light display is synced to music and the yard is full of Christmas trees."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.