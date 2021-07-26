Beast of Burden Summer Run gets back on track

LOCKPORT — For a tenth of a second, it looked like it wasn’t going to happen.
When the Beast of Burden Winter Run was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, the feeling was that the same was going to be done for the Summer Run, and that the 25 mile “out and back” loop wouldn’t find anyone dashing across its surface come Saturday. In fact, a message came out on the run’s Facebook page that the Summer Run was cancelled and there would be no rescheduling during what was being called a “permanent pause.”
However, an administrative sprint was what the situation called for and in May it was announced that the Beast of Burden 100/50 Mile Ultra Marathon changed hands from Bob Timkey and Ken Genewick, longtime race co-directors for the winter and summer races, to those of Vinny and Nichole Cappadora from Happily Running of Ithaca.
Cappadora said that for him, running is a meditative practice where he can be alone.
“I can sit at a desk all day,” he said. “And then find myself in a run.”
For both Vinny and his wife, the chance to keep the Beast of Burden Summer Run on track was a no-brainer, because the race already had the feel that they like in a run.
“It has a great feel to it,” Cappadora said. “We like to have it with a kind of mom and pop kind of feel. Like it’s being put on by just a couple of people. Also, it’s a race that someone had done already and it doesn’t need a lot of work.”
The Beast of Burden has a lot to offer a runner, Cappadora said.
“It’s flat,” he said. “So it’s not intimidating and that kind of course is pretty rare in the area. It is very forgiving for footing.”
Cappadora also noted that the community that had sprung up around the run was also very comforting, especially for first time runners.
“It starts at the marina,” he said. “And the aid stations are indoors, so that’s really great for runners. There’s also three distances: 25, 50 and 100.”
While Happily Running also directs two races in Long Island, the Beast of Burden twice-annual marathons attracted them for the complete opposite conditions that runners face when completing the course in the hot summers and freezing winters that Lockport doles out.
“I mean, they are polar opposites,” Cappadora said. “You run in July and you have this set of conditions, then you run in January!”
More information about the run and how to register can be found on the website: beastofburden100.com.
