Beach is back open in Olcott
Water samples taken at Olcott Beach on Friday have determined that the water quality there is once again suitable for swimming.
Surveillance sampling conducted on Monday by the Niagara County Department of Health determined the water is not suitable for swimming because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality.
The Niagara County Department of Health will continue to monitor water quality closely and will immediately notify the public of any problems associated with water quality as they arise.
Additional information is posted on the Niagara County Department of Health website at http://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Resources/Beach-Report.
