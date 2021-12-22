ALBANY — Two of the four commissioners serving on the state Board of Elections are trying to convince Gov. Kathy Hochul the integrity of New York elections will be weakened if she approves bills aimed at allowing easy access to absentee ballots and speeding up the counting of paper ballots.
Teaming up in the push are the statewide board's two Republican commissioners, Anthony J. Casale of Cooperstown and Peter S. Kosinski of Selkirk.
One of the bills in question would effectively allow any person to apply for an absentee ballot on behalf of another voter, Kosinski and Casale said in a letter to Hochul.
That legislation, they said, would open the door to applications being sent to local elections officials without the voter's knowledge or approval.
"This is a threat to the privacy of the ballot by involving a third party in the voting process," the two commissioners wrote. "In this most
recent election cycle alone, we have seen multiple allegations of absentee ballot fraud and manipulation in Orange County, Kings County and Rensselaer County."
The Democratic sponsors of the measure say in the legislation that it builds on extensive voter reforms in New York and dovetails with efforts to have automatic voter registration for citizens. The state board is building the technology to allow online voter registration for citizens who transact business with multiple public agencies, they noted.
The goal of the second bill to draw strong objections from Casale and Kosinski is to expedite the final results of an election by accelerating the canvassing of absentee, military, special and affidavit ballots.
The Republicans expressed strong concerns that the legislation would erase the option of using due process to object to the counting of an absentee ballot.
They also warned the bill would result in a "dramatic expansion of the time during which the boards will be opening absentee ballots."
Such a move, they said, "effectively eliminates the ability of outside observers to oversee the opening of the ballots, seriously undermining a core component of the current election canvass which values transparency in the counting process."
State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, D-Queens, defended both measures.
“The embarrassing problems with our current absentee process were on display for all to see with election results that took months to conclude and were delayed due to political gamesmanship," Gianaris said.
He added: "These proposals will make it easier to access ballots and have them counted in a timely fashion. I look forward to Governor Hochul signing them into law,"
In last month's statewide elections, New York voters soundly rejected a Democrat-backed ballot proposal that would have allowed for "no excuse" absentee voting. They also defeated a proposal that would have led to same-day voter registration.
The state Republican and Conservative parties, whose combined voter enrollment is dwarfed by the number of New York Democrats, had campaigned vigorously for the defeat of both those measures.
Hochul told reporters last week she wants to allow voting by mail and will make the issue a priority in the coming legislative session.
"I believe everyone should be able to vote by mail,” Hochul said.
Following the defeat of the ballot propositions, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., called the GOP effort to rally opposition to them "disgusting," contending Republican leaders had misinformed voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.