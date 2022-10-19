A company with a battery materials manufacturing facility in Niagara County is getting a big financial boost as part of the Biden Administration's efforts to ramp up domestic production of lithium-ion batteries.
Big as in $117 million.
Representatives of Anovion Battery Materials, which has a plant on Cory Road in Sanborn, announced Wednesday that their firm has been selected to receive a $117 million grant under the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act.
The grant is designed to spur domestic manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles and the electric grid, and of materials and components currently produced in other countries.
Anovion is North America's first commercially operational supplier of synthetic graphite, a key material in the anode of lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles, energy storage systems, medical devices, military equipment and other industrial applications.
Representatives described the grant nomination as a "once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure" that will help produce a more "sustainable, resilient, and equitable" economy by enhancing U.S. competitiveness in the global battery market.
Anovion's Chief Executive Officer Eric Stopka said the grant will help his firm expedite its ongoing investment in increased lithium-ion battery production.
“This nomination affirms Anovion’s commitment to creating a meaningful, positive impact on the environment, communities where we currently and plan to operate, people we employ, and the broader clean-energy economy," he said.
"This grant represents an enormous vote of confidence in the critical work our team is dedicated to advancing every day," Stopka added.
Anovion plans to build a new manufacturing facility to produce 35,000 tons of synthetic graphite anode materials per year. Company officials described the facility as the "first of its scale" in North America. The release did not specify where the facility would be built.
Stopka is scheduled to discuss the grant and the company's efforts during a press conference this afternoon with President Joe Biden.
Headquartered in Chicago, Anovion boasts more than 140 years of experience in the production of synthetic graphite materials. The company's products were the first made in North America to gain qualification for EV applications. Commercial production commenced in early 2021. The company's release indicated that Anovion plans capacity expansion targeting up to 150,000 tons per year of finished product by 2030.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.