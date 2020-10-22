A GoFundMe site established by employees at Batavia Downs has raised more than $28,000 to support an employee of the race track and casino whose daughter was killed in a shooting on Saturday in Lockport.
During a meeting of board of directors for Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. — the public benefit corporation that oversees operations at Batavia Downs — officials offered their support and sympathy to the family of Jeff Farewell Sr., a supervisor in the corporation's environmental services department whose 21-year-old daughter, Cheyenne, was killed while attending a Halloween party on South Niagara Street.
A pair of teens — ages 16 and 17 — were arrested and charged on Wednesday in connection with the case. Their identities have not yet been released due to their age and because the case is currently being handled in youth court.
During Thursday's board meeting, OTB's President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek described Farewell as a "great guy" and a "great employee" while offering his family the corporation's deepest sympathies.
He noted that Cheyenne Farewell, a graduate of Medina High School who was attending SUNY Brockport at the time of her death, was an honor student, a soccer player and a cheerleader.
"Obviously, the family's devastated and we are devastated for them," Wojtaszek said. "She was a beautiful young girl."
As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe site created to cover costs and expenses for the Farewell family had raised $28,477. Wojtaszek credited Jeff Farewell's co-workers and Batavia Downs with not only getting the fund started but also making sure it made the rounds on social media to ensure donations flowed in from a variety of sources.
"I really want to extend thanks to all the employees who stepped up to help Jeff and his family," he said.
