Batavia Downs announced Thursday that it plans to give away Buffalo Bills playoff game tickets to frontline healthcare workers and first responders in the community.
The move was announced by Henry Wojtaszek, the CEO and president of Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp., the public benefit corporation that oversees Batavia Downs operations.
It follows Wednesday's announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that the state will allow 6,700 fans inside Bills stadium for the AFC wild card round playoff game, which is scheduled for the weekend of Jan. 9. Arrangements for in-person fan attendance were made in consultation with the New York State Department of Health, the NFL and Buffalo Bills owners, Terry and Kim Pegula. Fans attending the game will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing and be subject to contract tracing should the need arise.
“We are grateful to the Pegulas and to Governor Cuomo for allowing fans into the stadium for the playoff game," said Wojtaszek. “We wanted to make sure those who have been at the forefront of this pandemic and those keeping us safe during these extraordinary times were considered for this opportunity. These folks have made tremendous sacrifices for the greater good of the communities they serve. This offering is just a small part of what we can do to thank them.”
To be considered, Batavia Downs is asking that community members nominate a frontline healthcare worker or first responder by emailing a one paragraph synopsis on why that person should be considered for a ticket. That email subject line should read: Ticket Nominee. Email must also include: The nominee’s name, job title, place of employment and the nominee’s phone number and email address. Nominations can be sent to rhasenauer@westernotb.com and will only be accepted until 11:59PM Friday, January 1st, 2021. Nominations will be reviewed and a limited number of nominees will be contacted on Saturday or Sunday if chosen.
“We’re very excited to give these tickets away,” said Ryan Hasenauer, director of marketing for Batavia Downs. “Once we pick the recipients, we will be contacting each to let them know what they’ll need to do in accordance with the protocols set forth by New York state and the Buffalo football team.
Information on this and other ways tickets can be received can also be found on a post on their facebook page.
