Bat tests positive for rabies in Lockport

A bat found on Continental Drive in the City of Lockport has tested positive for rabies.
The Niagara County Department of Health said the bat had no known exposures to humans or pets.
County health officials said the bat was captured on Sept. 1 and tested by the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center, Griffon Laboratory.
“Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal is confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample. Please contact this office if a bat gets into your home to discuss if there is a reason to be concerned before you release or dispose of the bat,” Scott Ecker, associate supervising sanitarian, said.
The county health department reminds residents that they should not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats. They should also make sure that there dogs and cats are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations and keep their family pets indoors at night.
Residents are encouraged to report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division at 439-7444. Further information on rabies can be obtained from the Niagara County Department of Health at 439-7444 or www.niagaracounty.com/health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.