Niagara Falls residents easily passed the 2021-22 Niagara Falls City School District budget with a vote tally of 1,045 yes’s and 163 no’s (budget passed with 86.5% of the vote total).
The $153,148 179 budget for 2021 - 2022 allows the NFCSD to provide programming and staff to help students recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent learning pandemic. The budget allows for the introduction of programs and the continued improvement of our current outstanding curriculum and enhanced services that support the best education for students of all ages and abilities. Thoughtful planning also means there is no increase in the tax levy.
“The negative toll COVID-19 has taken on students across the country has been well-documented,” said Superintendent Mark Laurrie. “Grades have decreased for some students, while the need for mental health counseling has generally increased. This budget addresses the unique social/emotional concerns for students who have faced isolation, a limited weekly in-person school schedule, decreased socialization, and learning challenges.”
Earl Bass was re-elected to a five-year term on the Board of Education with 1,132 votes. Bass has been on the board since 2016 and serves as a Niagara Falls Firefighter. He is active in the Niagara Falls Firefighter’s Christmas Toy Fund, serving as co-chairman of the charity and co-host for the Annual Telethon. He also co-chairs the Annual Charity Run. He is a Trustee at his church St. John AME and serves on the Board of Commissioners for Niagara Falls Housing Authority.
Robert Bilson was re-elected to the board for a five-year term with 900 votes. Bilson is a 2020-21 board member and he states that his priorities and roles include a dedication to responsible fiscal practices, acting as an advocate for students and always being accountable and accessible. Bilson is senior director of negotiation for production at Strategic Financial Solutions. He is an accomplished television music composer for shows such as A&E’s The Wahlburgers, and he is in the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame and has been a member of the Niagara County Planning Board, and the Niagara County Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Committee (CEDS).
