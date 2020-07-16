ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo clamped new restrictions on restaurants and bars Thursday, directing they can now serve alcoholic beverages only to patrons having the drinks with food.
Cuomo said the new order is his administration's response to new outbreaks of the coronavirus and indications that some establishments have failed to properly enforce mask and social distancing rules.
The order also limits service at bar tops to patrons who are seated and are "socially distance by six feet or separated by physical barriers."
"There is significant evidence of failure to comply," Cuomo told reporters in a conference call. He warned the state is prepared to shut down establishments where violations have been "flagrant" and post the penalties imposed on those with more routine infractions of the rules.
Citing photographs and videos of bar patrons being sent to state officials, Cuomo said his administration has "significant evidence" that the rules are being flaunted in New York City.
Scott Wexler, director of the Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association, said the state's new rule limiting alcohol service will mean many small businesses that have been adhering to the state's edicts will now have to pay for the sins of a relatively smaller number of businesses that have failed to follow the rules.
"It is frightening to think the success or failure of a small business is dependent on how compliant their customers are, and it explains why so many small businesses haven't even opened yet," Wexler told CNHI.
Wexler also said he was waiting to review written guidance from the State Liquor Authority explaining the new order, noting there are questions as to whether serving a snack with a drink would satisfy the edict requiring that food accompany an alcoholic beverage. So far, he added, state officials have been "very flexible" with mandates imposed on restaurants.
One upstate leader, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, called the new Cuomo rules "moronic."
McLaughlin said they will not only sow confusion but also increase infection risks by creating more "contact points" between restaurant staffers who will be relaying meal orders to customers who only wanted a drink but got food just to comply.
The state will continue to allow customers of bars and restaurants to order drinks to go as long as they also get food with their orders.
The shifting rules on the pandemic has also created uncertainty on academic schedules for public schools and many colleges.
On Thursday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced its officers voted to delay the start of the fall sports schedule, cancel the fall playoff and championship events. The association said it is also planning for a "condensed" season schedule beginning in January if high school sports remain prohibited through 2020.
"As the state considers reopening, it is unrealistic to believe that athletic seasons can start on Aug. 24 as originally scheduled," said Paul Harrica, the association's president.
The state has imposed quarantine orders on all travelers entering New York from 22 states with elevated rates of coronavirus infections. Cuomo said the state is enforcing those rules.
The Cuomo administration said the state has had 25,014 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began in early March, with 14 new fatalities reported Thursday.
More than 800 New Yorkers were getting hospital treatment for the infection Thursday. Over the past four months, a total of 71,867 people who contracted the virus have been released from hospitals after getting treatment.
Cuomo has raised his profile nationally while leading New York's response to the pandemic after declaring in March, "Only I can do this." He cited a recent Centers for Disease Control report Thursday to make the case that the virus came to New York from European countries rather than China.
Cuomo argued that "federal incompetence" allowed the infection to reach New York before President Donald Trump imposed travel bans on travel to the United States from China and Europe.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
