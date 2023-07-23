Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group currently has over a dozen cats that are considered “barn quality cats”. These cats prefer to live in an indoor/outdoor setting rather than being indoor only. Due to their skittish or shy personalities, they have remained at Ten Lives Club’s main shelter for some time.
Every cat is up to Ten Lives Club’s vetting standards: combo tested (FIV and FeLV), given a rabies and distemper vaccine, de-wormed, flea treated, spayed/neutered and microchipped. Every cat deserves a loving home, no matter their disposition. Applicants must have some type of shelter for the cat to come and go from (garage, barn, etc). Ten Lives Club volunteers can help set up the cat(s) in their new environment so they are properly acquainted with the property.
Each cat will come with a 6 month supply of food, cat litter and as a thank you, the individual will receive a $75 gift card to a local pet store. For more information on the process, please call Ten Lives Club shelter at (716)-646-5577 ext. 5.
