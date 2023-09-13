A long-vacant building in the Village of Barker has been marked for demolition.
The old bank building at 8685 Main St. is scheduled to be torn down today. Regional Environmental Demolition out of Niagara Falls will be handling the work.
The building originally built in 1912 had been empty for more than a decade, with Village Mayor Seanna Corwin-Bradley saying it felt like it was closed for longer. The last tenant was HSBC bank who used it for storage.
“Other than record storage, no offices were there for the past 20 to 30 years,” Corwin-Bradley said, with taxes not paid on that property for the past 10 years.
Corwin-Bradley and the county had previously tried tracking down the owner, who lived outside the area to figure out what they planned to do with it. When they found out the owner passed away, they did further digging to locate his estate.
After it went up for auction once with no bidders, it turned into a matter of what the county could do about it.
The Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corporation brought in an outside company to do a structural analysis of the site, finding it was not structurally sound or safe, with parts of the walls buckling. The land bank will fund the demolition.
NORLIC project manager Matthew Chavez said with all demolitions they do, they try to put it back to productive use. The land bank wants to work with the village in coming up with a reuse for the space.
“It’s been an eyesore for a while,” Chavez said. “Anything that goes there is a benefit.”
County Legislator Shawn Foti, whose district includes Barker, had discussions with Corwin-Bradley about the property and feels the site will be reborn.
“This is a great location in the village and it’s unfortunate the site has been vacant for so long,” Foti said. “Now, we can focus on potential redevelopment.”
After demolition is complete, the county can determine whether to transfer the site to the land bank or put it on a tax foreclosure auction. The 96-foot by 39-foot lot is between two active businesses on Main Street.
Corwin-Bradley would like to see someone purchase the property and develop it into a retail or restaurant space since that area is zoned commercial.
Chavez said NORLIC wants to be more involved in addressing vacant, abandoned and distressed properties.
“We want to have eyes on this because it’s something we feel will make Barker more secure and prosperous,” he said.
