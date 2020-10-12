Banquet halls taking a hit from COVID

There’s nothing quite like going to a banquet hall – being served a feast and surrounded by people who are having fun, meeting new friends and greeting old ones.
But the banquet industry is taking a hit as it tries to follow regulations from the state. Large gatherings for events such as weddings, retirement parties and company gatherings are shifting from private indoor banquet halls to outdoor, backyard celebrations.
“The main dining room has a maximum capacity of 132,” said Andrew McCullough, head-chef and manager for the Brook Restaurant and Bar within the Willowbrook Golf Course. “But we have to abide by 50% of that.”
McCullough said that last year, the restaurant did 44 large-scale gatherings between April and October of 2019. This year that total has gone down to nine.
“A lot of businesses who do banquets, their companies have backed out,” he said. “A lot of them were ready to go, some tried to wait for a later date. Some tried for October, but still ended up having to cancel.”
The Kenan Center is a recognized destination for locals and tourists alike. Parish Gibbons Herzog, public relations and marketing manager, said that they’ve had to think outside the box in order to serve the community, but that has also been problematic.
“The drive-by concert series had to be canceled,” she said. “No one could get out of their cars and we weren’t allowed to serve food or drink, so we lost out on that.”
Gibbons Herzog was optimistic though, noting that “micro-weddings” of less than 50 people were becoming more popular, and was excited about the future.
“We want to be that space in Lockport for small-scale events,” she said.
Gibbons Herzog also said the Kenan Center is often the recipient of grant funds and they will be looking forward to new programming as soon as they can.
“Some people are having gatherings at their homes,” said Brittany Reid, event coordinator for the 80 Main Banquet and Catering. “A lot of people are waiting. We’re really pretty busy throughout the year. We do holiday parties, a lot of showers. In the summer we do a lot of graduation parties.”
Reid said to meet the customer where they were was the solution. While banquet dining has gone on hold, she said catering has gone up.
“That’s a real big part of our business,” she said. “Also people are opting for sit down dinners rather than buffets.”
Still, the days when the holidays could promise one or two parties of well-known – or not so well-known – friends and acquaintances, gathering out of the cold for a meal and some well-wishes, may be gone for at least this year.
“Day to day, we’re following mandates from the state,” Gibbons Herzog said.
