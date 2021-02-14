BankOnBuffalo branches to re-open Tuesday

With the recent lifting of Orange and Yellow Zone designations in Erie and Niagara counties in response to COVID-19, BankOnBuffalo has announced branch offices will re-open for normal business hours beginning Tuesday.
Branches re-opening include those with drive-up services in Williamsville, Orchard Park, Clarence, Clarence Center, Akron, Lancaster, and Niagara Falls, in addition to the Tuesday opening of the newest branch office on Hopkins Road in Amherst. Two branches without drive-up service, Buffalo’s Electric Tower and Wilson, had their lobbies open during the past three months while following all COVID-19 protocols.
While clients are required to wear masks when entering the branch offices, they will need to remove their mask briefly for identification purposes. In addition, social distancing practices are important and the number of clients allowed in the building at one time will be limited.
BankOnBuffalo continues to monitor developments closely to ensure guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and state health agencies are in place and is working closely with vendors to include additional cleaning procedures to ensure the safety of their customers and employees.
