Band 14 may not be a common phrase in the household lexicon, but if the house is burning down, or is being robbed, or someone is hurt in or around it, Band 14 could be the difference between life and death.
First responders are helped by Band 14 because it gives them instant, uninterrupted communication. AT&T and the FirstNet Authority, an independent agency within the federal government, are in partnership to build up the FirstNet Band 14 cell site network across the state, by conducting upgrades in places like Newfane and by building 22 new FirstNet sites, including one in Gasport.
“Band 14, which are on all new cell sites — not just the one that are FirstNet category builds — is a separate band ... on the 700 megahertz range,” said Greeley Ford, senior technical consulting engineer working with AT&T. “It’s dedicated to public safety. … It creates a highway, a clear path for public safety to use. So, they never get a busy signal, so they never get bumped.”
To do this, Greeley said it isn’t just a different frequency but a completely different core that has been designed to handle any communication needs first responders may have. All of this, he said, is done automatically by the technology itself.
“In the event of an emergency, all public traffic gets knocked off it,” Greeley said. “All automatically. It’s got to work faster than people can react. That’s why it’s a separate core.”
To access FirstNet, Greeley spoke of first responders having different SIM cards in their devices, and there are different tiers of priority. Administrators can themselves coordinate how much priority is placed on any given device, furthering the ability to communicate with key individuals during an emergency.
“In Newfane, it serves the heart of the town, including the Newfane elementary school, Newfane middle and high schools, which are really important to cover right now,” Greeley said. “It really covers that concentration where mostly all of the people are ... .”
Band 14 isn’t just in New York state. Eventually, Greeley said, the entire country will be connected by FirstNet.
AT&T provided all the funding for the 100 FirstNet sites it agreed to build in New York, according to Greeley.
