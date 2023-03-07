Many school districts across the country are giving inadequate reading instruction to elementary students. The 2021-22 National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP), also commonly referred to as the Nation’s Report Card, reports that too many of America’s 4th and 8th grade students have not attained reading proficiency. Kids are not reading at grade level.
39% of Niagara County students in third through eighth grade can read at grade level; 61% of Niagara County cannot. This is not good.
I reviewed the Grades 3-8 English Language Arts (ELA) assessment data for each of the 10 districts in Niagara County at (https://data.nysed.gov/profile.php?county=40) and focused on eighth grade outcomes for 2017/18 and compared those figures to 2021/22 high school graduation rates.
Why did I choose to make this correlation? Because 2017/18 eighth grade students make up the graduating class of ’22.
When you access the information on NYSED website, you will see the following disclaimer:
“Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, it may not be appropriate to compare 2021-22 NYS standardized assessment results with results from prior years.”
My computer-chair assessment may be an appropriate or inappropriate observation.
The 8th grade proficiency average in 2017/2018 = 48%
The 2021/2022 state average graduation rate = 87%
Is it illogical to conclude that a significant percentage of the class of ’22 may have graduated without reading at grade level?
What kind of proficiency am I referring to? Exposition (newspapers, articles, journals, essays), procedural (product instructions, prescriptions, recipes, maps/directions) and document (reports, operation manuals, employee handbook, daily communications).
The three “Ps” are often cited as the reason for low student literacy: poverty, parents, and the process. How students are taught to read is the process in question and it is a big issue.
There are two camps for the best teaching method for reading. Phonemic or phonics-based instruction focuses on decoding word structure by breaking the word into letter sound combinations and syllables. Balanced literacy centers on context and image cueing, which allows the reader to guess at the word, often accompanied by various images, rather than sound out the correct pronunciation of the word.
Sadly, Niagara Falls embraces the balanced literacy method.
As a literacy volunteer, who tutors basic reading to adults who have graduated from area high schools reading at grade levels ranging between kindergarten and second grade. I have witnessed the negative effects of the balanced literacy approach. These are adults who speaking English just fine, but have significant trouble reading and writing the words they can speak. I am not talking about ELL students whose native language may be something other than English.
I am talking about adults who cannot read a prescription, job application or an employee handbook. Have you ever seen a job application, prescription or an employee handbook with pictures to help you guess the meaning? A recipe may have an image of the dish but will not have images of all the ingredients needed to make it.
Phonics and phonemic instruction require more effort. Pictures are easy, however, there are plenty of materials that most adults will need to read daily. Word recognition and decoding without pictorial help is basically the rule and not the exception.
Kids who cannot read grow up to be college students who need remedial help in college or adults in low-paying jobs.
The graduation rates improved, and more students received diplomas, but what are the real implications and outcomes?
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@ gmail.com.
