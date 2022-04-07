ALBANY — With statewide elections looming, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday an emerging deal on the $220 billion state budget will allow judges to jail defendants charged with specified firearms and hate crimes, and slash 16 cents off state taxes on every gallon of gasoline pumped from June 1 through the end of the year.
The plan also commits a record sum for public schools — $31.5 billion. Hochul said another $125 million would fund full-day pre kindergarten programs.
But the most politically contentious issue — bail — has been fueled by a spike in violent crimes and the headlines that accompany deadly gunplay.
"To the New Yorkers who are concerned about the rise in crime, we have put forth a comprehensive package that continues the progress we've made in the past to make sure our criminal justice system is fair," Hochul said.
She said her administration has reached a "conceptual agreement" with the Legislature on the spending plan. However, it was not immediately clear when lawmakers will vote on the budget bills that also include a controversial $600 million state subsidy for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
In grappling with the public safety crisis, Hochul said her administration is taking a compromise approach that recognizes the position of legal aid lawyers and others who worked to reduce the number of individuals subject to pretrial detention in New York.
The governor said: "We're not here to undo the progress that was made in the past. Never been my objective, never will be. But I also said we have to realize there are areas where improvements can and need to be made."
Specifically, the package to be voted on will include a change in the evidence discovery law that shuts loopholes resulting in "the unnecessary dismissal of too many cases," Hochul said.
Hochul said her plan would allow bail to be set for individuals charged with repeat property offenses and close what she called "the desk appearance loophole." Hochul said there will be "limited exceptions for crimes of poverty."
Also planned are changes to what is known as the Raise the Age law, which took many 16- and 17-year-old defendants out of the criminal courts and put them in Family Court. Hochul suggested more young defendants will face criminal sanctions for the crimes they commit.
The association representing county district attorneys signaled it had no immediate comment on the deal announced by Hochul, pointing out legislative bills to accomplish them had not been printed.
State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy attacked Hochul's criminal justice plan, saying it falls short of what is needed to protect communities. "They failed to do what’s necessary to fix the public safety nightmare they created," Langworthy said.
Hochul's rival for the Democratic nomination for governor, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island, also ripped the tardy spending outline, now a week past its legal deadline.
"Instead of using this opportunity to lower taxes, reduce crime and make New York more affordable, Kathy Hochul is showing her inexperience by botching the budget process and saddling New Yorkers with billions more in spending, including the biggest tax give away in NFL history to build a new Bills stadium," Suozzi said.
As for the gas tax, Hochul said the amount of relief from temporarily cutting state taxes would result in about $585 million worth of relief for consumers. Her administration is also coaxing county governments to take similar steps with their share of sales taxes, she said.
The spending plan taking shape is a mixed bag for environmental activists. On one hand, they were left disappointed when Hochul could not advance her plan to require new buildings beginning in 2027 to use only electricity for energy needs, an initiative that would have made New York the first state to prohibit new hookups for natural gas and heating oil.
On the other, Hochul said the budget will include a $4 billion environmental bond act, subject to voter approval, designed to address the state's need for climate change resiliency.
Associations representing restaurants and taverns got their wish when Hochul announced the budget would allow the sale of "drinks to go" from establishments, as long as those buying the alcoholic drinks also pay for an item of food.
With the home health industry beset by a significant staffing shortage stemming from low pay, Hochul said the spending plan would provide those workers with an additional $3 per hour. But advocates for the aides said that amount is woefully inadequate to address the fact that many now only earn $13.20 per hour, the upstate minimum wage. An earlier budget plan advanced in the Assembly and Senate would have put hourly pay at about $22.50.
Since a final agreement on the entire budget has not been hammered out, Ron Deutsch, director of the progressive advocacy group New Yorkers for Fiscal Fairness, said he was "cautiously optimistic" about a planned "database of deals" that would list all of the state subsidies for economic development in a searchable format.
"We're hoping this is not watered down to the point that this is not an effective tool," Deutsch said. "We really think the public has a right to understand how billions of dollars in economic development spending is being doled out and to whom. We also need to determine whether or not we're getting a good return on the investment."
Republicans called the level of spending in Hochul's plan excessive.
"I cannot see how we can continue to sustain this kind of spending trend year after year," said Assembly Member John Salka, R-Madison County. "The revenues are just not going to be able to keep up with expenditures. If we keep going in this direction, we're going to spend our way into the poorhouse."
The budget deal also includes:
— $1.2 billion for frontline health care worker bonuses. Those payments amount to a "debt of gratitude" for work done during the pandemic, Hochul said.
— The creation of a new ethics and corruption-fighting commission to replace the current one, with Hochul saying law school deans would have input on approving its members. However, reform groups have been chilly to the proposal, arguing they want one that is more independent from elected officials.
— An increase in reimbursement rates for child care providers.
— Accelerating the siting process for proposed casinos in the New York City metropolitan region.
