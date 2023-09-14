More than 75 members of law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes trotted through downtown Niagara Falls on Wednesday morning.
The Badges on the Border event was a leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run that passed through Niagara County. Those taking part in the run carried the Flame of Hope which is making its way around the state in support of Special Olympics New York.
Wednesday’s run started at the Niagara Falls Discovery Center, traveled down to Main Street to Rainbow Boulevard and on to Niagara Street. Members from federal, state, county and local law enforcement then marched the Flame of Hope to the middle of the Rainbow Bridge. They were met by Canadian law enforcement and Special Olympic athletes to light a cauldron symbolizing unity and inclusion between the two countries.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a time-honored Special Olympics tradition of more than 35 years, led and orchestrated by the “Guardians of the Flame,” which include members of law enforcement personnel from agencies throughout New York. Together with local athletes and supporters, Law Enforcement Torch Run representatives raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics New York.
Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 42,000 athletes across New York with year-round sports training, athletic competition, and health screenings. The organization also partners with about 250 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates.
All Special Olympics New York programs are offered at no cost to athletes, their families or caregivers. For additional information about Special Olympics New York, to learn more about getting involved, or to make a donation, visit www.specialolympicsNY.org.
