Anita West, whose name is synonymous with Buffalo radio on 97 Rock as well as music promotion has fallen in love with the Rapids Theatre and is bringing back the blues.
For at least the past four years, she promoted shows at the Tralf which closed earlier this year.
As news came of the closure of that venerable establishment, she looked around for another place to book.
She visited the Rapids Theatre and had an immediate reaction.
“I fell in love with the room,” West said. “(Owner John Hutchins) put money into the sound, into the projection. I have been there and seen it is phenomenal.
“I fall in love with rooms, stages, mics and radio stations.”
She calls the Rapids a cross between the Riviera Theatre and the Town Ballroom with a little bit of Sheas on the side.
Her ambitious project is not without challenges.
For example, a full house at the Tralf was about 400. The Rapids is 1,700 for standing shows and 500 for comfortably seated shows. A limited number of VIP tables will be available stagefront, in the wings and in the balcony.
She has great respect and admiration for Toby Rotella who organized the Niagara Falls Blues Festival for several years and is trying to get him to be present for the Coco Montoya show with backing band 77 Stone at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8. Tickets range from $30 for general seating to $45 for reserved seating. VIP packages are also available at outhousetickets.com
The cool thing about 77 Stone, West said, is that it is a project of Vito Wojcik whose father Bruce is a longtime and celebrated Falls guitarist.
Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino is excited about what West is proposing.
“I love the blues. I give her a lot of credit because Niagara Falls has a lot of history,” Restaino said. “It is a special place and I give her a standing ovation for it.”
West said she was concerned when she saw the boarded-up commercial buildings across the street from the theater.
“I’m not sure I realized the extent of the blight,” she said.
Restaino said that’s about to begin changing with stabilization work slated this summer and redevelopment planned by a company called Blue Cardinal Capital.
“Let’s get Coco Montoya here and make it work,” West said. “To start with, get enough people to pay for the band.”
Stephanie Bareis is the bar manager and wears a ton of hats along with Theatre Manager Anthony Marsocci. They’ve been running things for about six months.
“We are expanding our horizons,” Bareis said. “We have to be more than just metal.”
West said the next show after Montoya will be a Nov. 12 gig with blues legend Walter Trout. She also said there will be some familiar faces helping with the show as well as a few surprises.
West’s history includes drawing Canadian music lovers as well as working with promoters from north of the border. She said both are excited about the opportunity to support the Rapids Theatre as a world class venue.
