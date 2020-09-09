Now that the summer has officially come to end, kids are returning to schools that aren't anything like they were when 2020 began. Starting Thursday, students in the Niagara Falls City School District will be returning to school either online or back in the classroom.
In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic this past spring, school districts were completely unprepared for having to teach students entirely through remote learning. Mark Laurrie, superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District, refers to this time as “spring training.” He feels that after being able to regroup over the summer, teaching will go a lot smoother this fall.
Laurrie also said he fells it's time children went back into the classroom.
“I think it’s important, with respect to school, because it’s time to get back to some semblance of routine, normalcy, and life as we used to know it,” he said. “It’ll never go back fully but this is a step in the direction of getting back to some semblance of a life of watching over kids and caring for kids and routine for kids. Whether you’re in the remote learning or the in-person learning, I think it’s a major step this week. I’m very excited about it.”
Laurrie and the district’s Board of Education have been working on an appropriate plan to keep both students and staff safe. Around 2,300 students, or 32%, have opted out of in-shool learning and decided to use the virtual model for this year. About 68%will be in school, with 34% coming two days per week. Parents were given the option to remain in completely virtual for six months or the entire school year.
Every school is prepared and the final signage for remaining socially distant is in place, as well as, adding more hand sanitizer to Niagara Falls High School. Alternative cafeterias have been set up as needed throughout all of the schools. The meal program, which served over 500,000 meals before a two week break prior to schools starting this week, will be back up and running once again. One thing the district has been preparing for is the possibility of a second shutdown.
“In the unfortunate case that could occur, we have 7,500 laptops and have more mini devices than before if parents need them,” Laurrie said. “We’ve also had six months of technology training for the staff in order to be able to share that with the students. ... Our devices are in better shape ... so we’re springing forward to the hybrid, with the knowledge that if the cases rise, we have to retreat to totally remote, we’ll be able to do that.”
Laurrie said parents and staff have been patient, supportive and thankful for the plan as they play a proactive role in keeping kids safe as well. Apart from a second wave of COVID-19 coming to the region, there are some additional concerns.
Wellness and social emotional calls will be made to check on the well-being of students. Every few weeks, during the school year, the two learning models will be reviewed as well as the technology and wellness issues. Health and safety will play the utmost important role in all of this to ensure kids feel comfortable and safe coming back to school. He spoke about how teachers were given the option of how they wanted to teach for the upcoming year.
“In many cases, teachers volunteered to be in the virtual situation in the middle school and high school, high school especially,” Laurrie said. “Some teachers are doing both in order to be able to teach all of our classes. In a case where we didn’t have any volunteers, very few cases, we had to assign a teacher based on seniority.”
Laurrie said this marks the starting line for thing. However, this is just the beginning, he is keeping in mind there will be an unforeseen end.
