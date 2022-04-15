Back taxes jeopardize Rapids

In April 2020, Falls businessman John Hutchins' finances were spiraling out of control.
The board of Niagara Falls’ NFC Development Corp. had just cratered his plans for a $1 million brew pub and cigar bar project, on Main Street, next to his iconic Rapids Theater. The board, which had previously approved a $100,000 NFC Commercial Assistance grant and a $150,000 NFC direct loan, withdrew those approvals over concerns about the financial health of Hutchins' businesses.
The project had been described by city officials as “one of the largest private-sector investments” on Main Street in decades. But NFC staff had become alarmed after reviewing Hutchins' financial records and noting a “significant drop in his credit score.”
Unknown to most, except Hutchins' intimates, the businessman was engaged an increasingly desperate search for cash. His fiscal fortunes were so troubled that Hutchins wrote, in an email to his chief financial officer, Roberto Soliman, "see if there are any options for us for Go Fund Me or loans we can apply for our businesses."
Part of the reason for that desperate search for cash may have stemmed from the prospect that Hutchins might lose his beloved theater.
The Gazette has learned that city officials, at that time, were monitoring Hutchins' property tax payments for the Rapids. Falls Mayor Robert Restaino confirmed that, in Spring 2020, Hutchins owed "substantial back taxes" on the Rapids Theater property. The exact amount of back taxes was not immediately available.
Had New York not imposed a COVID pandemic moratorium on property foreclosures, Falls officials say Hutchins' debt was large enough that the city would have sought to seize the Rapids for the unpaid property taxes. That moratorium has now been lifted.
"With the moratorium lifted, we are now back in the foreclosure analysis business," Restaino said. "When we create our list of properties to look at, I'm sure that property (Rapids Theater) will be on there."
But it's not just the city that is looking to wrest the the theater away from Hutchins. The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking the forfeiture of the Rapids as part of a criminal prosecution of Hutchins and Soliman.
Federal prosecutors have charged the pair with lying on a total of eight applications for COVID-related relief loans authorized under the CARES Act. They also claim that Hutchins and Soliman used the cash they got in Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) payouts to buy residential properties, purchase expensive cars, give cash to relatives and even clean-up some overdue association fees for Hutchins South Florida condo.
Hutchins and Soliman face criminal counts of wire fraud and bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, making false statements to the FBI and engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived property, sometimes called money laundering.
The indictment lays out, in detail, what prosectors say was a scheme that was hatched at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and that continued through August 2020. The scheme involved seven loan applications for businesses controlled by Hutchins and one that was owned by Soliman.
Only five of the loans were actually funded, but Hutchins and Soliman netted a total of $749,500. Out of that total, Soliman received $149,900 for his business, CWE Entertainment, which represented that it did business as the Rapids Theater.
Federal agencies also funded loans to the Rapids Theater, Bear Creek LLC (a conference center and campground), 1711 Main Street LLC (a company that owns the property of the Rapids Theater and Hutch Enterprises LLC (a property management company).
The U.S. Small Business Administration rejected loan applications from Bear Creek Entertainment, the Rapids Theater and The Hutchins Agency (an insurance sales agency).
According to the federal indictment, Hutchins was the owner of all the businesses except CWE, but on the loan applications, Soliman was list as the owner.
“The defendants falsely and materially listed Soliman as the owner of Rapids Theater, Bear Creek, 1711 Main, Hutch Enterprises, and The Hutchins Agency because the SBA required the owner of a business applying for SBA funds to have a strong credit score,” the prosecutors charged.
Prosecutors also allege that Soliman and Hutchins lied on a PPP loan application by claiming that CWE Entertainment had 60 employees and submitted falsified payroll records. Soliman also submitted minutes of a CWE board meeting as part of the loan application process.
“The purported board minutes were fraudulent,” prosecutors wrote.
The chaos of Hutchins finances might best be revealed in an email, obtained by federal investigators where Soliman writes, “John ... I’m almost working over one year to protect your business for nothing. Also I applied for PPP under my name to take huge responsibility under my name to pay your bills.”
Both Hutchins, 68, of Lewiston and Soliman, 39, of Pendleton, have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.
Federal prosecutors have impounded more than $402,000 from Soliman’s personal checking account and the checking account of CWE Entertainment. Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of those funds, as well as the Rapids Theatre and Hutchins' Bear Creek conference center and campground.
Restaino said federal forfeiture efforts may complicate the city's attempt to collect its back property taxes.
"To the extent that the property is subject to forfeiture, we going to have to assess what we'll do." the mayor said.
