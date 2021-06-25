SANBORN — The Sanborn-Lewiston Farm Museum has risen again.
The 2660 Saunders Settlement Road facility is now open 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays
Curator Bonnie Haskell opened up on a recent Wednesday and held court with a host of volunteers including Rosemary Warren.
“I’m the prettiest woman in Sanborn over 80 but there’s nothing much to choose from. No bathing suits, no talent, just me,” the effervescent octogenarian said.
Warren served as tour guide because Haskell is slowed by a bad knee.
The sprawling museum has multiple buildings including one filled with displays. There's also a community hall, a barn, school house and church.
The vintage displays include everything from a dentist office to an old general store and a kitchen.
“My mother would bake six loaves of bread every Saturday,” Warren said showing the green and white enameled wood cooking stove.
The collection has grown over the years in a rather sad way, Warren said.
“As the barns fall apart with everything in them and kids out of town, things are lost,” she said.
Haskell said important history has been gathered by disinterest.
“A lot of people who donate can’t do anything with it because their kids are all gone and they don’t want it.”
There are fascinating artifacts and little known fact everywhere. For example, at the turn of the century, 1900 or so, wedding gowns were often black or a different color, never white. White cloth was saved for more important uses like bandages.
Haskell said the day is coming again soon when the place will be buzzing with humanity.
Every volunteer seems to have a story and some are hyper local. For example, Glenn Wienke grew up on the farm.
“We are very proud of this museum,” Wienke said. “All of us are volunteers working.”
Wienke is grateful for his good health and longevity.
“I never smoked,” the Exolon retiree said. “There was no smoking in the barn. The only one who smoked was grandpa and that was just on Sunday on the front porch, a cigar with a toothpick in it so he got the whole thing.”
Haskell said it’s a bit soon post-pandemic to begin planning actual dates “we want to be sure it’s really gone” but events like basket raffles and Sunday pancake breakfasts will eventually return.
