Avenue of Flags featured at WNY National Cemetery

The Western New York National Cemetery in Corfu has opened and a unique feature will be the Avenue of Flags.
This presentation of flying interment flags, lining the lanes in the cemetery, will augment the reverence and prestige of this distinguished place. They are donated by families whose veteran relatives were entitled to military honors at their funeral. This interment, or casket flag, may be donated by the family to this National Cemetery’s Memorial Council (501c3) for display on the Avenue of Flags. The Veteran’s Administration only permits interment flags to be flown. Store bought flags are not authorized.
With more than 155 national cemeteries there are only two other cemeteries who have this unique style of presentation. Many families have donated their flags to be flown in honor of all veterans and as a tribute to their deceased loved one regardless of where the veteran is buried.
The annual presentation is set up in spring for several federal holidays and retired for the season after Veterans Day. It counts on the aid of volunteer teams to maintain its integrity through the summer. Teams inspect the flags and when one becomes unrepairable or serviceable, it is removed and a new flag is put in its place. Weather-worn flags are retired with dignity and their ashes placed in the graves of veteran’s who are interred at the cemetery in the future. Your loved one’s cherished flag will always remain at the Western New York National Cemetery to pay tribute to all those who honorably served their country.
The Western New York National Cemetery Memorial Council respectfully invites local residents to donate their treasured interment flag to the Avenue of Flags. It will fly to honor your loved one’s memory and all departed veterans.
The Memorial Council is a 501c3 organization and membership is open to all individuals, groups and organizations that wish to support the cemetery's mission, through the traditions of God and Country, to associate ourselves together on special occasions to honor our living veterans and to pay tribute to the memory of our military comrades and their eligible family members whose mortal remains have been interred on the hallowed grounds of the WNY National Cemetery in Corfu.
The council will coordinate ceremonies and events with the cemetery staff during the year and provide any support needed that honors the memory of veterans and eligible family members.
To become a Member in Good Standing with the WNY Memorial Council, dues for a “Lifetime” membership are $30. Checks are to be written to WNY Heroes with “WNY Memorial Council Dues” written on the memo line to ensure it is placed in the correct account. Mail them to: WNY Heroes 8205 Main Street, Suite 1, Williamsville, NY 14221.
This is also the protocol for any donations with “Flag Committee Donation” on the memo line. A letter of thanks will go out on our letterhead with WNY Heroes tax exempt number on it.
For membership information contact William R. Joyce - WNY Cemetery Memorial Council president/co-chair Avenue of Flags Committee at the Genesee Co. Veterans Service Agency at 585-815-7905 or veterans@co.genesee.ny.us.
