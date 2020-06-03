Autopsy report shows Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19

The Associated PressThis undated file photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. He died May 25, 2020, after he was restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.. A wave of police killings of young black men in 2014 prompted 24 states to quickly pass some type of law enforcement reform, but many declined to address the most glaring issue: police use of force. Six years later, only about a third of states have passed laws on the question.