Authors speaking on Black history at Underground Railroad center

Two Western New York academics who have authored books about the local history of the Black communities in Buffalo and Niagara Falls are headlining upcoming events at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center museum.
“It’s kind of exciting to come back swinging, post-covid,” said Evan A. Wright, the museum’s director of operations.
Wright said the museum was only capable of hosting three activities all of last year due to the pandemic, and those were all held virtually.
On Tuesday, Michael B. Boston an associate professor of African and African American Studies at SUNY Brockport, will be discussing his recently published work “Blacks in Niagara Falls: Leaders and Community Development, 1850-1985.”
Boston’s presentation will be held in the atrium of the Underground Railroad Museum beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. In addition, his presentation will be streamed live online.
“Blacks in Niagara Falls narrates and analyzes the history of Black Niagarans from the days of the Underground Railroad to the Age of Urban Renewal,” according to the back cover of his book, the work also “details how Black Niagarans found themselves on the margins of society from the earliest days to how they came together as a community to proactively fight and struggle to obtain an equal share of society’s opportunities.”
On the Tuesday, Feb. 22, Lillian Serece Williams will also give a presentation on her work, published in 1999, entitled “Strangers in the Land of Paradise: The Creation of an African American community, Buffalo, New York 1900-1940.”
Williams is an associate professor and former chair of the Department of African American Studies at the University at Buffalo and a Niagara Falls resident.
Like Boston’s presentation, Williams is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. in the atrium, and her presentation will also be live streamed.
“Strangers in the Land of Paradise discusses the creation of an African American community as a distinct cultural entity,” per its cover, “It describes values and institutions that the Black migrant population brought with them from the South, as well as those that evolved as a result of their interaction with Blacks native to the city and the city itself.”
Tickets for each event are $8 per person, $12 per couple and $25 for a family.
There are several other events scheduled at the museum throughout the remainder of Black History Month, and a full schedule is available at the museum’s website niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org
“This is one of the biggest events we’ve put on for Black History Month since we’ve been open,” said Wright, “We are so grateful to M&T bank for helping to fund these activities.”
The museum also has a Neighborhood Membership category for residents of Niagara Falls. It is free of charge and applies to an adult along with any minor living at the same address.
The museum is at the new train station at 825 Depot Avenue West, its regular winter hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
