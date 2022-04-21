The tales were fantastic, the stuff of urban legend: A songbird sipping from Black Creek and dropping dead; a scientist collecting the dead bird and storing it in the homeowner’s freezer.
Rocks spontaneously combusting. Manhole covers blasting into the air.
Keith O’Brien was researching the history of Love Canal for his book “Paradise Falls.” The best-selling author hoped to write a historical narrative based on the people affected by the environmental disaster. It couldn’t possibly all be true — and yet it was.
O’Brien visited the LaSalle Branch of the Niagara Falls Public Library on Tuesday night to give a talk on his newly released work. Many of the characters from the book came to see him.
Even among publishers, Niagara Falls is misunderstood.
“When Random House first set up my book tour, they had me going to Buffalo, not Niagara Falls,” O’Brien said, looking across the packed room as he started his speech. “I called the publicist and said ‘you do realize, these are two different places.' Tonight, you’ve proven that.”
The fierceness and impact on environmental justice that is the legacy of Lois Gibbs is well known but that’s not the only tale O’Brien sought to tell.
"Paradise Falls" is the story of people like Luella Kenny, a mother of three who bought a small brick house on 96th Street with a big backyard in 1978. Secrets began to emerge when her son became sick.
Kenny, who was in the front row for O’Brien’s talk, did a very smart thing. She began keeping a daily diary of the creeks. When O’Brien came to speak to her, she shared the story of that dead bird. It didn’t seem it could be true, but even 43 years later, O’Brien was finding sensitive documents and hesitant authorities. Some information researched for the book was only available by Freedom of Information Act requests and the documents were often heavily redacted.
Niagara Falls was the king of chemical manufacturing. DuPont, Carborundum and Union Carbide all had major facilities but the biggest of them all was Hooker. At its peak, the behemoth employed 3,000 people. Armand Hammer became its legendary owner in 1968, buying it through Occidental Petroleum.
Eventually, Hammer came to be stared down by the legendarily fierce Kenny, who lost a son and held the industrialist responsible.
Hooker spread toxins through the community, in the air, in sewers and in streams, especially when it joined with other firms in burying waste in Love Canal.
“As early as 1946, Hooker knew it had a problem,” O’Brien said.
Among the documents he found in his research was one from a Hooker attorney that, O’Brien said, read in part “we are now in an embarrassing position of having used this facility as a dump for 46 years without ownership or even permission.”
In 1952, Niagara Falls was a growing, thriving city. More schools were needed. Eventually, land near near the old canal was sold to the Niagara Falls School District for $1.
There was a glorious field nearby, never developed, a great place for kids to play if it weren’t for rocks catching fire, occasionally exploding barrels and convenient chunks that functioned as sidewalk chalk until a child unfortunately touched her eyes and ended up temporarily blind.
As the stories built, Gibbs and others began to seek help any place they could, including Washington, D.C. where they sought out U.S. Rep. John LaFalce. What they got at first was a legislative aide, Bonnie Casper. All these years later as O’Brien researched his book, he found the now-retired LaFalce, who immediately pointed him toward Casper because of her critical advocacy for the impacted families.
Joe McDougall was a microbiologist employed by the city in the era. He was at the library to hear O’Brien speak, walking carefully with a hand-carved maple cane that helped him navigate hip replacement recovery.
“I collected one of those black samples from Black Creek,” McDougall said. “I know that neighborhood, everyone, including me, was devastated.”
Beverly Paigen lived about 25 miles away as the crisis unfolded but would play a crucial role. She was a PhD-level biologist and cancer researcher at Roswell Park. She had already caused trouble with controversial assertions, for example suggesting cigarettes cause lung cancer. Paigen, whose daughter Gina was at the library talk, visited Love Canal O'Brien said, saw sickness and toxicity and began to speak up.
Paigen soon realized there was a price to pay: Roswell Park was affiliated with the University at Buffalo, which received funding from the U.S. Department of Health, and raising a big stink over Love Canal put a target squarely on her back. She did it anyway. O’Brien chased her down in Bar Harbor, Maine.
“‘I kept some records, kind of a lot,’ ” O’Brien said Paigen told him.
“Kind of a lot” turned out to be nine boxes, including details and documents that O’Brien would eventually gather in redacted versions from his state FOIA requests.
Paigen told him about being harassed, having the sense her phone was bugged and that she was being watched. In time, O’Brien dug into state archives in Albany and was at first denied. When he won access, it was a trove.
“They were watching her,” O’Brien said. “They wanted to know what Beverly Paigen was saying, and to whom she was saying it.”
As the protests began to grow from the residents of LaSalle and the Griffon Manor Housing Project, the deniers crossed the wrong mother – Gibbs, a tenacious advocate who knew how to tap the energy of people like Kenny, Agnes Jones and Aline Thornton.
When Gibbs' son Michael began having seizures at 101st Street School in 1977 she asked the district to transfer him, saying there was a problem. The district refused and insisted the school was safe. In 1978 it would be closed and 200 homes would be evacuated.
Gibbs donated her archives to Tufts University where O’Brien accessed them.
Among those voluminous documents he came across two thick files labeled “daily status updates” from Stephen Lester, a 20-something toxicologist sent from Washington to quiet the unruly masses. Lester began visiting residents and kept meticulous notes. The scientist sent to calm the masses instead documented the crisis.
“He kept hundreds of reports over two years,” O'Brien said. “For me, it was gold. A time stamp written in real time by a third party.”
Lester’s writings included tale of his visit to Kenny’s house at 1064 96th, noting she complained of chemical odors. In those notes was the key nugget: “While we were visiting Mrs. Kenny a bird feeding in the creek died.”
Suddenly, all those stories about flaming rocks, exploding drums and a dead bird were true for O’Brien. He knew then that he'd be able to write a narrative history of Love Canal.
“I was seeking a story where many of the subjects were still alive,” O’Brien said. “It is shorthand for a disaster no one can really describe any more. It’s not a history of a thing but of people.
“There were lots of scholarly works on the topic. I read them all but concluded there was no human narrative, no common thread going through.”
There is now.
