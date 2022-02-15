Author to discuss Blacks in Niagara Falls

Michael B. Boston an associate professor of African and African American Studies at SUNY Brockport, will be discussing his recently published work “Blacks in Niagara Falls: Leaders and Community Development, 1850-1985.”
Boston’s presentation will be held in the atrium of the Underground Railroad Heritage Museum beginning at 7 p.m. today. In addition, his presentation will be streamed live online.
“Blacks in Niagara Falls narrates and analyzes the history of Black Niagarans from the days of the Underground Railroad to the Age of Urban Renewal,” according to the back cover of his book, the work also “details how Black Niagarans found themselves on the margins of society from the earliest days to how they came together as a community to proactively fight and struggle to obtain an equal share of society’s opportunities.”
Tickets for each event are $8 per person, $12 per couple and $25 for a family.
The museum is at the new train station at 825 Depot Avenue West, its regular winter hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
