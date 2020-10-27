Auditors: Falls district's finances solid amid pandemic pressures

NIAGARA FALLS — City school board members are expected to vote during a special meeting scheduled for Nov. 5 on acceptance of a recent audit that showed the school district's finances remain in a solid position despite the pressures of the global pandemic.
School board members were presented with the findings of the district's outside auditor - the accounting firm Drescher and Malecki - during a board meeting on Oct. 22.
The audit examined the district’s $15 million budget, its $18 million grant program, the $5 million cafeteria fund, and the capital projects fund. Between now and the special meeting set for next week, board members will be allowed to submit questions about the audit to Superintendent Mark Laurrie.
Matt Montalbo and Charles Trottier, a certified public accountant and manager, respectively, with Dresher and Malecki presented the audit to the board and went over some of the information which he said generally showed positive trends for growing revenues. Montalbo and Trottier said part of the audit offered a five-year trend that showed revenues exceeding expenditures during that time period. For the years ending 2019-2020, district revenues exceeded expenditures in the general fund by about $4.5 million, which is the amount the general fund increased in fund balance. Expenditures leveled out a bit, according to the auditors, who attributed declines primarily to savings related to transportation amid COVID-19 restrictions.
Not running buses from mid-March to June was not the financial windfall it might seem, said Dr. Ron Barstys, vice president of the school board. It transfers the burden to another time and those funds saved in transportation will be used for increased expenses in the 2020-2021 school year, he said.
Laurrie said the savings will help cushion the continuing blow of having a 20 percent cut in state aid. Laurrie said the state department of education is not willing to credit the reimbursement funds of buses that delivered food or did other things to help the district during the pandemic.
Other findings from the audit showed that the state has frozen $1.02 million in state aid which would make the fund balance look better. The reserve funding, set aside for specific purposes, amounts to $4.7 million.
The auditors said the biggest challenge for school districts, including the Falls, relates to the anticipated 20 percent cut in state aid. The auditors said the district was in a stable position at the end of the previous school year but it is unknown how the upcoming school year will affect the district's bottom line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.